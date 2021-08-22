Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Very Important Tips: How To Consume Hemp Edibles

By South Florida Caribbean News
sflcn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHemp edibles have become one of the most popular ways to consume CBD. Here are some of the best and most important tips on how to consume them. CBD is short for cannabidiol, which is believed to have good benefits for the body because it binds to certain receptors which can be found on every organ in the body. It has also been shown that it impacts many physiological processes, and most importantly, it does it without the psychoactive high and other known effects that THC has. CBD and THC are members of the same family, only THC comes from marijuana, and CBD comes from hemp, which contains 0.3% or less of THC in total. Almost all CBD is found in commercially available drinks, and food comes from industrial hemp.

sflcn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Hemp
Related
Stamford Advocate

Hemp Hop Beverage Company Launches New Highly Functional Relaxation Drink To Help Consumers Unwind

BOISE, Idaho (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. HEMP HOP Beverage, co-founded by Adam Hagaman and Mark Phillips announced today the launch of its highly anticipated NARTD relaxation beverage. HEMP HOP combines the powerful benefits of hemp and hop extracts with a proprietary nanotechnology process that increases absorption and effectiveness to provide a truly unique relaxation experience. On top of that, it’s also all natural, 100% legal, contains 0.0% THC, and actually gives the consumer a noticeable feel-good presence, unlike anything else available in the beverage market today.
RecipesPosted by
Benzinga

4 Simple Steps To Start Making Cannabis And CBD-Infused Vegan Goodies

This article by Shannon was originally published on NisonCo and appears here with permission. Using hemp and cannabis as an ingredient in dishes can be intimidating. You may not know where to start, what you need to start, or what you can get out of infused recipes. If you’re a vegan consumer, the list of fears can be even more daunting. For example, why is it so hard to find vegan edibles in dispensaries? Does everything need to have cannabutter in it? How much knowledge does crafting vegan cannabis cuisine need?
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Laundry tips and tricks

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you’ve got a student heading off to college, there’s good news . You’ll probably have less laundry to do. But, they might be clueless on how to do it on their own. That’s where Consumer Reports comes in with some laundry dos and don’ts that all of us can learn from.
sflcn.com

Best CBD Cream for Pain: Reviews & Top Brands

We can’t deny that the majority of people are all too familiar with the sensation of suffering. The need for pain alleviation is one explanation for the rapid increase in popularity of CBD or cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive chemical. However, with so many choices, finding the best CBD cream for pain may prove quite challenging.
Public Healthwiartonecho.com

AHS warns about consuming edibles safely

Alberta Health Services is looking to ensure Albertans are consuming edible cannabis safely. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Edible cannabis products, aka edibles, contain cannabinoids that one eats or drinks, which is a chemical compound found in cannabis that can alter your mind and body when consumed.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
HealthPosted by
BGR.com

If you take this popular prescription medication, stop right now and call your doctor

Over the past few days, Pfizer started recalling an increasing number of lots of Chantix, a prescription medication designed to help people stop smoking. The batches are being recalled due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. N-nitroso-varenicline is a carcinogen when consumed in excess quantities. Still, the risk to adults on the medication appears to be incredibly low. As is typically the case with cases like this, the recall is rooted in an abundance of caution as opposed to a looming danger. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don’t miss out! Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now What is Chantix Before...
Posted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin D and COVID-19: What you need to know

Several recent studies have found that vitamin D supplements may help protect against COVID-19. For example, in a study at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, researchers found that patients with low vitamin D levels who are hospitalized for COVID-19 may have a lower risk of dying or requiring mechanical ventilation if they receive vitamin D supplementation of at least 1,000 units weekly.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat These 4 Foods, CDC Warns

As you get older, you might find yourself worrying less about what you eat. Changing your eatings habits after so many years can feel like an unnecessary burden, and you might also believe it's too late to affect your health in any major way. But with our aging bodies at higher risk for certain illnesses and and infections, it may actually be even more important to watch what you eat as you get older. In fact, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there are four types of foods people 65 and older should not be eating at all. Read on to find out what foods you may want to avoid.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have One of These Cheeses at Home, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Says

Whether it's a hunk of parmesan or some sliced Swiss, there's a good chance you have some cheese in your fridge right now. After all, it's one of the only foods that can be considered a snack, appetizer, and topping that all come from the same package. But before you start reaching for your next piece, you might want to check the label because two popular types of cheese are being recalled right now. Read on to see if you have any in your fridge drawer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy