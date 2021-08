An extremely unfortunate freak accident in which a woman strangled by her own pyjamas took place inBlackburn, Lancashire. The women in question, Jackie Cottrill, 52, was found asphyxiated by her pyjamas on the oven door after making her nephew abacon sandwich. Very little is known as to how the freak accident occurred leaving the police department in charge of the investigation completely dumbfounded. Coroner James Adeley described the incident as 'extraordinarily back luck,' saying that: