Henri’s intense winds uproot trees in Roslyn Heights

News 12's Christine Insinga went to Roslyn Heights Sunday evening where a tree was downed by Henri’s strong winds.

The tree toppled onto Motts Cove Road. Crews cut up the tree into pieces and cleared the road.

Some trees were also uprooted throughout the neighborhood, and powerlines were hanging low.

Roads weren’t flooded in the area, but they did have water running through them due to the heavy rain.

Over in Sea Cliff however, part of Sea Cliff Avenue was closed for a few hours due to flooding.

