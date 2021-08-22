Final Tropical Storm Henri Alert Message

Good evening this is First Selectwoman Peggy Lyons with a final update on Tropical Storm Henri. We can be grateful that this storm has weakened significantly and appears not to have had a major impact on Madison. So far, we have seen minimal storm damage and experienced limited power outages across our community. The Town’s Emergency Evacuation Order was lifted earlier today for those residents south of Boston Post Rd. and the Town Campus Emergency Shelter is now closed. Please note that there is still a possibility of localized flooding along coastal roads and low-lying areas, especially during the next high tide, which is forecast to occur near midnight tonight. Impact from additional rain and wind over the next few hours may continue to make road conditions difficult so use caution and avoid unnecessary travel if possible. Significant thunderstorm activity is forecast throughout the state tomorrow.