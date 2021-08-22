Problem connecting with outgoing mail server

It may be coincidental, but since upgrading to IOS15 beta 6, I cannot send email on from iPad or my iPhone. I use Spectrum as my ISP and checked the settings; I can send mail using the Spectrum webmail portal and Safari. I’ve deleted and recreated the account on both devices. I can receive mail, but persistently get errors that I’m not connecting to the outgoing mail server. Spectrum Support says everything is set up correctly on my end, and there are no problems with its mail server. I’ve tried everything I can think of. I can send mail through Google mail using the iPad/iPhone clients. Any thoughts?