The United States men's national team roster for next month's World Cup qualifiers is here. The 26-player squad selected by manager Gregg Berhalter was announced Thursday. This is the first squad for the U.S. since winning both the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup this past summer, and it included a big development. Ricardo Pepi, the talented 18-year-old striker of FC Dallas, has chosen the United States over Mexico and is part of this USMNT roster.