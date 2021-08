Pulling into the gas station is a relatively quick experience (assuming you don't have to wait for a pump to open). You pull in, swipe your card on the pump, insert the nozzle into your gas tank, and five to ten minutes later you're back on the road heading to your next destination. But what if those pumps didn't exist? The process would likely be a far more difficult, and time-consuming, experience. Thankfully, that's not the world we live in, and we can thank a Fort Wayne man for that.