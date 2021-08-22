Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Walmart Canada breaks ground on new fresh/frozen distribution center — SupermarketNews.com

8thandwalton.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart Canada has broken ground on a new distribution center for fresh/frozen groceries:. “Mississauga, Ontario-based Walmart Canada broke ground on the new facility — its first Atlantic Canada DC — in a ceremony yesterday at the construction site on 135 Frenette Ave. in Moncton. Due to go into operation in fall 2022, the cold warehouse will provide fresh and frozen groceries to 43 Walmart stores in the region.”

www.8thandwalton.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart Canada#Distribution Center#Mississauga#Food Drink#Atlantic Canada Dc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Youngstown, OH27 First News

Penguin City Beer breaks ground on new location

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Penguin City Beer broke ground in downtown Youngstown Wednesday for the new Penguin City Brewing Company location. The company hosted a small event Wednesday to mark the occasion. This has been a year in the making for the $3.7 million project. They got funds for $2.2....
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

This Iconic Grocery Store Chain Keeps Closing Locations

After opening its doors in September 1916 as the first self-service supermarket, Piggly Wiggly cemented its place as one of the most iconic grocery stores in America. Previously, customers would give their grocery lists to clerks, who would retrieve the items from store shelves. It goes without saying that this innovative method of shopping revolutionized the grocery industry as we know it.
Grocery & Supermaketbakingbusiness.com

Banza expanding frozen pizza to Walmart

NEW YORK — Banza, the rapidly-growing maker of chickpea-based comfort foods, is hoping to see a surge in its frozen pizza sales due to retail expansion that will bring its products to Walmart beginning Aug. 31. Banza launched Banza Pizza in October 2020 in Whole Foods Market, Wegmans and Target,...
Grocery & Supermaket8thandwalton.com

Walmart launches GoLocal delivery service — DenverPost.com

Walmart has launched GoLocal, a delivery service that will deliver goods from non-Walmart businesses:. “The strategy announced Tuesday will pit Walmart against the likes of Uber, DoorDash and other delivery services. It comes as Walmart moves to expand its sources of profits and revenues beyond its core retail businesses. It’s a strategy similar to Amazon’s cloud computing unit called Amazon Web Services, which the online behemoth built for itself and now sells to other businesses.”
Washington Court House, OHRecord-Herald

Walmart Distribution to host hiring event

Walmart is hiring up to 100 associates, including order fillers and other key roles, to support its Washington Court House grocery distribution center — with a hiring event to be held Wednesday. The hiring event on Wednesday, Aug. 25, will be held at 1400 Old Chillicothe Road S.E. in Washington...
Grocery & Supermaketchainstoreage.com

Dip in ship-to-home orders cuts into online grocery sales

The U.S. online grocery market generated $6.7 billion in sales during July for an overall sales decline of 2%. According to the latest Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey, ship-to-home sales in July 2021 declined to $1.4 billion while the combined pickup/delivery segment remained steady at $5.3 billion for the third straight month.
Republic, MORolla Daily News

Convoy of Hope moves into its new World Distribution Center in Republic

Convoy of Hope is moving into its new World Distribution Center in Republic this week. The new facility is located on a 135-acre piece of property owned by Convoy of Hope. Convoy's National Spokesperson Ethan Forhetz described the moving process happening this week as a "massive undertaking" considering the amount of product and equipment to be transported.
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

800 Degrees Pizza will add thousands of units with robot company Piestro

Fast-casual pizza chain 800 Degrees plans to expand its footprint in a big way over the next five years through a partnership with robotics company Piestro. 800 Degrees, which had 15 units worldwide at the end of 2020, will add up to 3,600 outposts over the next five years in the form of Piestro automated pizza makers. The 800 Degrees by Piestro machines will be located in high-traffic areas like airports and hospitals and accessible 24/7.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

SN Top 10: Wegmans, Kroger, Aldi top this week's headlines

In this week’s recap of the Top 10 most popular Supermarket News articles, Wegmans Food Markets promoting Nicole Wegman to president of the Wegmans brand was ranked as the week’s top story. Among other stories in this week’s gallery:. Fareway Stores promotes Garrett Piklapp to president. Hy-Vee starts providing COVID-19...
Public HealthSupermarket News

Walmart Canada readies COVID-19 ‘Vax-a-thon’

Walmart Canada plans to hold a “Vax-a-thon” event to help more Canadians get vaccinated against COVID-19, as the virus’ highly contagious Delta variant spreads rapidly worldwide. On Aug. 19, COVID vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis, as well as through appointments, at more than 250 Walmart Canada pharmacies...
Grocery & SupermaketPopculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
Food & DrinksOne Green Planet

Fresh vs. Frozen Foods: What is Healthier?

There has been a long time debate on whether fresh vs frozen foods are more nutritious, and the answer just might surprise you!. Nothing compares to the taste of eating fresh fruits and vegetables. However, in some cases, fresh foods are just not accessible, and in others, you may simply enjoy the convenience of having pre-packaged meals for when you’re short on time. Luckily, the food industry has come a long way in terms of delivering frozen foods that are healthy and don’t contain unnecessary amounts of sodium or preservatives. Research has even suggested that buying frozen produce can even be slightly healthier than fresh fruits and vegetables! While this may come as a shock at first, let’s take a look at why this is.
Economynewfoodmagazine.com

Food prices are going to rise – and rise substantially

Over the past few weeks, I’ve had the opportunity to meet face to face with a number of food industry leaders (and oh how I missed these first-hand discussions during the pandemic period!). We covered a lot of ground, and the insights that I was able to glean were extremely valuable, allowing me to assess both the current key issues and what future challenges lie ahead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy