Walmart Canada breaks ground on new fresh/frozen distribution center — SupermarketNews.com
Walmart Canada has broken ground on a new distribution center for fresh/frozen groceries:. “Mississauga, Ontario-based Walmart Canada broke ground on the new facility — its first Atlantic Canada DC — in a ceremony yesterday at the construction site on 135 Frenette Ave. in Moncton. Due to go into operation in fall 2022, the cold warehouse will provide fresh and frozen groceries to 43 Walmart stores in the region.”www.8thandwalton.com
