Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Big E. Comments On The Differences Between The New Day & The Shield, More

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent interview with Sportskeeda, WWE Superstar Big E. commented on the differences between The New Day and The Shield, how the group stayed together despite being on separate brands, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the differences between The New Day...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#New Day#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE Smackdown?

As many are now aware of due to the multitude of articles now flooding out about Sasha Banks breaking Covid protocol, we now have news on just when or if she will be seen in the ring again. You see, WWE takes things to extremes. While it’s always great to stay safe, Sasha going out to dinner may have cost her a career – or at least a few big paychecks as she had to miss SummerSlam and now so much more….The Rock New 2021 Deal With WWE Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bombshell Medical News Revealed

It was recently revealed that ‘The Boss’ Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were pulled from multiple house shows over this past weekend due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’. This caused some confusion since WWE were still promoting the highly-hyped encounter between Banks and Belair despite this unheard of development. Sasha Banks’s bold message to John Cena recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Diva Quitting After Surprise Pregnancy?

WWE star couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently announced that they are set to become parents. They have been congratulated by several figures of the wrestling world. Candice LeRae breaks her silence on possible absence due to pregnancy. Candice and Johnny are expecting their baby to arrive in February...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair makes an interesting revelation about Becky Lynch

We know very well that often the public in wrestling can be very annoying when they want, especially with inappropriate or unsolicited choirs that can put those in the ring in difficulty. When the road tour resumed after the pandemic, the biggest fear was that the WWE Universe could use these chants to annoy and try in vain to be cooler.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Name In AEW Revealed?

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Leaks ‘Creepy’ Alexa Bliss Video

The former WWE star Mojo Rawley was recently spotted outside of the home of Alexa Bliss on the occasion of her birthday. She threw a party and Rawley shot a hilarious clip outside her house and posted it on his Instagram Story. Alexa Bliss was featured in the creepy video...
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

How WWE's Matt Riddle And Randy Orton Actually Feel About Each Other In Real Life

WWE’s Matt Riddle and Randy Orton have been an odd couple on Monday Night Raw for some time now with their tag team RK-Bro. Sadly, it seemed that team-up might have officially come to an end in the latest episode after Orton finally snapped on Riddle and delivered an RKO that could spell the end of their friendship and alliance, and maybe even turn into a match at SummerSlam. The friendship may be dead on-camera, but are the two actually friends in real life?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Huge New WWE Contract Leaks

Former multi-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he made his raucous return to the WWE Universe by crashing the ‘biggest party of the Summer’ and returning to WWE SummerSlam this past Saturday. It is now being reported what the role of ‘The Beast’ will be going forward in the company. Brock Lesnar ‘disrespected’ this Raw star because of his haircut.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch ‘Rips Off’ Goldberg At SummerSlam

As I’ve stated in other articles and as many have stated elsewhere, the decision to have Becky Lynch totally squash Bianca Belair in under thirty seconds was an awful move by WWE creative. Of course, this wasn’t the first time that WWE have come up with this idea as a star of theirs has been around the ring for years squashing others in very similar fashion. Sasha Banks ‘Bad’ Backstage Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Seth Rollins ‘Rejects’ WWE Diva Romance Storyline

Seth Rollins is one of the best WWE Superstars in the company without a shadow of a doubt. He also decimated Cesaro at the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, after The Swiss Superman failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Seth Rollins also uploaded a hot photo of Becky Lynch recently.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Another “Major” Name Coming To AEW (Other Than Daniel Bryan)

One more? The biggest wrestling story of the weekend so far has been CM Punk making his AEW debut. That is the kind of thing that can offer a heck of a shakeup and that seems to have been the case so far. What makes this even more interesting is the fact that Punk might not be the only big name coming to AEW. It seems that we know the second name, but what if there was a third?
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Regains Ring Name

In the world of lucha libre, names – like masks and hair – occasionally come and go. It makes for a great story when they return to the original user, an event that happened today for one of lucha libre’s biggest stars over the last two decades. As announced on...
WWEComicBook

Roman Reigns Breaks Silence on Brock Lesnar Confronting Him at WWE SummerSlam

Saturday's WWE SummerSlam event closed out with Brock Lesnar making his surprise return to the company and confronting Universal Champion Roman Reigns, prompting "The Tribal Chief" to retreat with Paul Heyman. Reigns then appeared on this week's The Bump and was asked about that confrontation. Reigns dismissed Lesnar as being any kind of legitimate threat to his title reign, saying (h/t WrestleZone), "I think he wanted to get the best look possible at what's going on here, the most dominant Universal Champion to ever do this thing. I think he sees the Island of Relevancy just like John Cena did. He's just coming with like a farmer/butcher outlook as opposed to being the Hollywood guy. But yeah it just goes to show all this work, this foundation of greatness that I've been laying down, what the Bloodline's been doing, continually showing everybody that we're number one.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Booker T Believes Bianca Belair’s WWE SummerSlam Loss Hurt Her Star Power

Bianca Belair’s 27-second loss at WWE SummerSlam to the returning Becky Lynch has sparked criticism across the wrestling world. After holding the SmackDown Women’s Champion for over four months, the EST of WWE’s reign came to a screeching halt when Lynch defeated her in under a minute. WWE Hall of...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Star Suddenly Leaves For AEW

According to multiple sources, former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole’s future will be elsewhere in the landscape of professional wrestling as tonight was allegedly his final night in Vince McMahon’s WWE and on the WWE NXT brand, with rumors he’s headed to AEW. Vince McMahon ‘sabotaged’ a match for this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy