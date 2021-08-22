Cancel
NFL

Budda Baker Jumps To No. 19 On 'Top 100' NFL Players

By Darren Urban/Word From The Birds
Arizona Cardinals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Kyler Murray made a healthy jump in the NFL top 100, but nowhere close to what safety Budda Baker did when it came to his climb. Baker, who was an All-Pro in 2020, was voted in as the 19th-best player on the list announced Sunday. Baker was No. 97 on last year's reveal.

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Josh Rosen Has Officially Signed With Another NFL Team

After being released by the San Francisco 49ers last week, former first-round pick Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity. The Atlanta Falcons officially signed Rosen on Tuesday, adding him to the quarterback depth chart behind Matt Ryan. Undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks had been the only backup on the roster after A.J. McCarron suffered a season-ending knee injury last weekend.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Has Blunt Admission On Josh Rosen’s Performance

After spending the tail end of 2020 on the San Francisco 49ers roster, former No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen is heading into his fourth NFL season and first full year with the team. And it’s not going great so far. Rosen is currently competing with Nate Sudfeld for the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran Tight End Announces Retirement From NFL At 31

The NFL may have larger rosters than most professional teams, but it’s hard to sustain a career into your 30s. One tight end has realized that today. On Wednesday, 31-year-old tight end Luke Wilson announced his retirement from the NFL. The announcement comes mere minutes after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks, which came about one day after he was signed.
NFLHouston Press

Deshaun Watson Named 18th Best Player in NFL Top 100

As we outlined last week, somewhat depressingly, the reveal of the NFL's annual list of Top 100 players, as voted on by the players themselves, is not quite as much fun nor met with as much anticipation here in Houston because of the talent drain executed by Bill O'Brien in his time as GM here. O'Brien seemed to be allergic to talented players, and had an addiction for undersized, under-gifted young men with compelling backstories.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Trey Lance or Kyler Murray? Why Trent Sherfield picks the 49ers QB

925 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. First off, what answer would you expect from a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver being asked about his preferred quarterback? Of course, he's going to pick his current teammate over a former one. On Wednesday, that was the case when Trent Sherfield joined KNBR and was asked to choose between the throws from his Arizona Cardinals quarterback, Kyler Murray, and his new Niners quarterback, rookie Trey Lance.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Baker Mayfield, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, sources are pessimistic that the Bengals and S Jessie Bates will get a deal done before the season. Fowler notes with the way the safety market has moved, the conversation on a new deal for Bates starts at $14-$15 million a year, which the Bengals aren’t apparently willing to do. The franchise tag next year could be around $14 million.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett starts beef with the Paul brothers

The regular season can’t come soon enough as Cleveland Browns players are becoming restless. Myles Garrett has resorted to starting beef with the Paul brothers. Cleveland Browns superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett once again has become a topic of discussion on social media. This time, it comes by way of social media influencers turned professional fighters, Jake and Logan Paul.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Texans reporter believes Deshaun Watson will be a healthy scratch if he’s not suspended

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports raised eyebrows last week when he suggested Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could avoid the commissioner’s exempt list all season despite 22 accusers coming forward with allegations of sexual assault. Already the subject of civil litigation, Watson is also being investigated by Houston and Harris County Police, though, to this point, no charges have been filed. Watson, who expressed his desire to be traded before his misconduct allegations went public, has been present throughout training camp, but has practiced sparingly, leading team reporter Aaron Reiss of The Athletic to believe he’ll be a healthy scratch when the Texans open their season September 12th against Jacksonville.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Chiefs first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Looking to make their third straight Super Bowl appearance and win their second title in three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to re-tool their roster and come back even stronger heading into the 2021-22 NFL season. After heavily struggling during their Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs definitely have some work to do if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season and come out the other side of it victorious.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors On Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota + Sign Richard Sherman? | Q&A

Chicago Bears trade rumors pick up as the NFL regular season gets closer and they include RB Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton and Marcus Mariota. This Bears mailbag is brought to you by Magic Spoon! Magic Spoon cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears Could the Bears sign Richard Sherman given their need at cornerback? Get the latest injury update on Teven Jenkins and when Harrison Graham believes he may return to the field. Will Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney form one of the best Bears WR duos in franchise history?

