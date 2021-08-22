Cancel
Raiders TE Darren Waller lands at number 35 on NFL Top 100 list

By Levi Damien
 5 days ago
Last year Darren Waller just barely cracked the NFL Top 100 list at number 99. They were wrong then, and this year his ranking reflects that. After a season in which Waller set a new Raiders franchise record with 107 catches, he jumps up the list 64 spots to numbers 35.

Some might even said 35 is too low for Waller. The ultimate mismatch is virtually uncoverable and the Raiders offense revolves around him. He had the second most yards among tight ends last season behind only Travis Kelce. And you can bet Kelce is going to be much higher. Probably top ten.

Maybe another season over 100 catches, nearly 1200 yards and nine touchdowns will move Waller up the list even farther. For now, at least he’s in the top 50, which is better than Pro Football Focus and their laughable rankings. Which is especially odd considering they had Waller at number 38 in their Top 101 players following last season. Closer to what seems to be a more reasonable spot for Waller.>

