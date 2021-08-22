Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Walks were killer for the Colorado Rockies, who fall to Diamondbacks

By Danielle Allentuck danielle.allentuck@gazette.com
denvergazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — Rockies manager Bud Black sank lower and lower from his perch in the dugout as he watched three pitchers walk five to force in two free runs in the top of the sixth Sunday. The three — Jon Gray, Lucas Gilbreath and Robert Stephenson — combined to throw...

denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Connor Joe
Person
Bud Black
Person
Robert Stephenson
Person
Garrett Hampson
Person
Daulton Varsho
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Dodgers#Cubs#Coors Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBdenvergazette.com

Late rally comes up short for the Colorado Rockies, who fall to Giants

A little jolt came in the ninth inning, but it was too little too late for the road Rockies. In the ninth, Connor Joe, batting leadoff for the fourth game in a row with Raimel Tapia on the injured list, hit a two-run home run to left with one out in the ninth to put the Rockies' within one. Brendan Rodgers then hit a deep single, and Charlie Blackmon followed with a hit of his own.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Rockies host road-weary Diamondbacks

Much has been made of the Colorado Rockies’ struggles on the road this season. Traditionally, the Rockies have a poor record away from Coors Field, and this year the team’s 14-45 mark is one of the worst in franchise history. Another team that has struggled away from home is Arizona,...
MLBPosted by
Panhandle Post

Rockies clobber Diamondbacks to win 4th straight game

DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the sixth inning, Garrett Hampson homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4. C.J. Cron had three hits and two RBIs, and Connor Joe added two hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who won their eighth in a row at home. Ketel Marte homered for the Diamondbacks. Rookie Arizona starter Tyler Gilbert, who no-hit the San Diego Padres last Saturday in his first big league start, gave up a single to Brendan Rodgers, the second batter he faced, quickly putting to rest the notion of successive no-hitters.
MLBDurango Herald

Hilliard, Hampson lift Rockies over Diamondbacks 9-4

DENVER (AP) - Pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the sixth inning, Garrett Hampson homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4 Friday night. C.J. Cron had three hits and two RBIs, and Connor Joe added two hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who...
MLBFOX Sports

Widener expected to start for the Diamondbacks against Rockies

LINE: Rockies -178, Diamondbacks +154; over/under is 11 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Josh Rojas and the Diamondbacks will take on the Rockies Sunday. The Rockies are 43-21 on their home turf. Colorado has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .376. The Diamondbacks...
MLBtucsonpost.com

Rockies pull away to defeat visiting Diamondbacks

Garrett Hampson homered, C.J. Cron had three hits, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4 in Denver on Friday night. Connor Joe and Brendan Rodgers had two hits each for Colorado, which has won eight straight home games. Ketel Marte homered among his two hits and Asdrubal Cabrera,...
MLBPurple Row

Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 2: Elías Díaz walk-off home run makes the difference

After struggling at the plate all night, the Colorado Rockies offense came through when it mattered, launching home runs in the eighth and ninth innings to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 in walk-off fashion. Kyle Freeland was impressive. Kyle Freeland turned in another outstanding performance even as he took the...
MLBchatsports.com

Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 4: Wait, what happened?

The Colorado Rockies dropped their first home game since August 4th to end a nine game winning streak at home. Sloppy and inefficient pitching combined with an offense that was missing in action for most of the game led to a 8-4 loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks. A dull gray.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Rockies 9, Diamondbacks 4: I see men left on base

As one can see from the line score above, this was quite the see saw Coors Field game through the top of the 6th. Despite some squandered opportunities the Diamondbacks kept answering the Rockies back and were in the game. But those squandered opportunities started compounding, and ultimately they ended up 1 for 14 with Runners in Scoring Position and 13 left on base.
MLBNewsday

Varsho homers, Diamondbacks beat Rockies, 8-4

DENVER - (AP) -- Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer and finished a single short of hitting for the cycle to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Sunday for a rare win at Coors Field. Taylor Widener (2-1) tossed five innings of one-hit ball to help...
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Chicago Cubs end their record 13-game home losing streak on Rafael Ortega’s walk-off 2-run homer in the 9th vs. the Colorado Rockies

Facing a three-run deficit in the first inning Monday, the Chicago Cubs needed the offense to step up against one of the worst road teams in baseball. Clutch hits from Patrick Wisdom and Michael Hermosillo in the eighth inning helped the Cubs tie the game against the Colorado Rockies. Rafael Ortega then provided the decisive blow, connecting on a two-run homer off Rockies closer Daniel Bard in the ninth to give the Cubs a walk-off 6-4 victory that ended their franchise-record 13-game home losing streak.
MLBbleachernation.com

Pre-Gamin’: Rockies at Cubs (1:20 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

Game 2 of the series was rained out last night as storms swept through Chicago, but we’re back at it today with a double-header against the Rockies at Wrigley Field. Colorado is sticking with German Marquez for game one, but the Cubs are going with Zach Davies for the first one instead of last night’s scheduled starter, Justin Steele.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 4: A Respite From Those Dback Blues

The DBacks scored big and in unexpected ways to win today in Denver, avoiding a sweep by the Rockies. Like many Dbacks fans, to avoid disappointment, my expectations have fallen so low that they're somewhere near the Earth's molten core. The Dbacks' seven-year "rebuilding" effort has been a cruel charade, just something the Dbacks head shed tells us every year to quell our dismay when yet another favorite player is traded away. I don't know about y'all, but I'm afraid to buy anything at the Team Shop with a player's name on it. The closest I've gotten is "Bring in the Beard." The very groovy Serpientes regional uniform debuted on June 16. Before the end of July, Escobar, one of three players featured in the Serpientes launch, became a Brewer.
Environmentnumberfire.com

Diamondbacks-Rockies start delayed due to inclement weather on Saturday

The start of Saturday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies has been delayed due to inclement weather. Saturday's clash between right-hander Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks and left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies has been delayed due to inclement weather. numberFire's models give the Colorado Rockies an...
MLBDurango Herald

Wisdom's 3-run blast out of Wrigley leads Cubs past Rockies

CHICAGO (AP) - Patrick Wisdom cracked a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Wisdom launched a 1-1 slider from Austin Gomber over the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue for his...
MLBchatsports.com

Pirates down Diamondbacks 4-2 behind homers

That’s another win for our Pittsburgh Pirates, who have now won two games in a row and four out of their last five. They got two big homers — one, a solo shot from Michael Chavis in the third and the other a two-run dinger by Anthony Alford in the fourth — while pitcher JT Brubaker looked more like the guy who started the season than the guy who’s struggled of late. He went five innings, giving up no runs on four hits and striking our six to spearhead the Pittsburgh victory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy