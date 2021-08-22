Walks were killer for the Colorado Rockies, who fall to Diamondbacks

The DBacks scored big and in unexpected ways to win today in Denver, avoiding a sweep by the Rockies. Like many Dbacks fans, to avoid disappointment, my expectations have fallen so low that they're somewhere near the Earth's molten core. The Dbacks' seven-year "rebuilding" effort has been a cruel charade, just something the Dbacks head shed tells us every year to quell our dismay when yet another favorite player is traded away. I don't know about y'all, but I'm afraid to buy anything at the Team Shop with a player's name on it. The closest I've gotten is "Bring in the Beard." The very groovy Serpientes regional uniform debuted on June 16. Before the end of July, Escobar, one of three players featured in the Serpientes launch, became a Brewer.