Los Angeles Lakers guards Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker were seen getting a workout in with former NBA sharpshooter Ben Gordon and a trainer. With 3-point shooting being so important in today’s NBA, it’s great to see Nunn and Horton-Tucker working out with a former 3-point sniper. During his NBA career, Gordon knocked down a whopping 40.1 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.