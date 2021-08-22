Cancel
Law Enforcement

End to end encryption is now offered by Ring, law enforcement will no longer have access to customer’s footage

FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
Owners of the Ring camera are now able to use end to end encryption.

This feature makes sure that Ring cannot access footage and turn in over to law enforcement.

The company announced it would be providing end to end encryption last September and started its technical preview this past January.

Along with end to end encryption, Ring is offering two-step authentication, the support of authenticator apps, and CAPTCHA.

