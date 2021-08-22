Cancel
Don Everly of the Everly Brothers dies at 84

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Everly died at his home in Nashville at the age of 84. He and his brother, Phil, topped the charts in the 1950s with hits like "All I Have to Do Is Dream" and "Bye Bye Love."

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

