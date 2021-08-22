Don Everly of the Everly Brothers dies at 84
Don Everly died at his home in Nashville at the age of 84. He and his brother, Phil, topped the charts in the 1950s with hits like "All I Have to Do Is Dream" and "Bye Bye Love."www.cbsnews.com
