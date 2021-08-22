Top 10 Best hair ties for toddlers girls Reviews

Maintaining healthy hair is a complete catch-22. You can use a flat iron to tame your flyaways, but then you’ll have to deal with the repercussions of using a hot tool. On the other hand, you could air dry your hair in order to avoid heat damage, but then you run the risk of a frizzy mane come noon. The good news? While it may seem like solving one hair care problem leads to another, the road to smooth, frizz-free hair post-air drying doesn’t have to involve a concoction of unnecessary styling products and strand-damaging hot tools. As it turns out, though air drying your hair is an art form, it’s one you can master if you take into account one thing: your specific hair type.