The Giallorossi are off to a winning start under José Mourinho’s guidance, having picked up two vital victories in just about 72 hours. Despite the quick turnaround we saw just one change in Roma’s starting XI on Sunday with Tammy Abraham replacing Eldor Shomurodov at the striker position. The Giallorossi will continue to be the busiest team on the peninsula this week, as they must play the second leg against Trabzonspor on Thursday and Salernitana on Sunday.