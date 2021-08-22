Water Main Construction Update - Beaufort Ave

Water Main Construction Update - UPDATED, now Tuesday August 24, 2021 - Water main construction will continue at the intersection of Beaufort Avenue and North Hillside Avenue, weather permitting. Portions of Beaufort Avenue will be closed to traffic during construction, from approximately 7:00am to 5:00pm. Expect Traffic Delays. Houses on Beaufort Avenue may experience a disruption in your water service between 8:30AM and 4:00PM. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. See here for more information: Utility Construction Updates.