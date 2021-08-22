Cancel
Barty makes short work of Teichmann in Cincinnati final

WBAL Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON, Ohio (AP) — Ash Barty bounced back from a disappointing loss at the Tokyo Olympics. Gold medalist Alexander Zverev carried over his momentum from Tokyo. Both are in fine form heading into the U.S. Open, which begins a week from Monday in New York. The top-ranked Barty won her...

www.wbal.com

