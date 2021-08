CHARLOTTE – During the peak of our long hot summers gardeners have to work extra hard to keep flowers and vegetables in good shape. Normally, during this time of year, soaking rains may be sporadic and the extreme heat makes the benefits of rain short-lived due to increased evaporation rates. Some are fortunate because they have automatic irrigation systems for their lawns and gardens. But for those that do not, here are a few things to keep in mind through the summer.