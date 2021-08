Art is referred to as timely when it reflects and refracts the issues of the day. But in Antoinette Nwandu’s play Pass Over, timeliness is the message. Premiering at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater Company in 2017 (Spike Lee filmed an early performance and adapted it into a 2018 film), the story is anchored in the relationship between Moses and Kitch, two Black men played in the original production by Jon Michael Hill and Namir Smallwood, who are trapped in the stasis of America’s systemic police violence and the threat it poses to Black life. For the duration of the roughly 85-minute play, the old friends idle on an unnamed street corner, talking freely as an ambient dread lingers and grows. That feeling is justified when a white police officer, originally played by Gabriel Ebert, arrives on the scene.