Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green worked out for only two teams prior to the 2021 NBA Draft -- the Rockets and the Detroit Pistons, who possessed the first pick in the draft. The Pistons selected Cade Cunningham with the top pick, and then the Rockets went with Green. That worked out well for Green, who apparently isn't the biggest fan of the city of Detroit. While recently discussing his NBA Draft process, Green compared Detroit to the NBA G League bubble in Orlando in terms of both having an overall lack of activities. Green played for the G League Ignite last season before declaring for the draft.