Monoclonal antibody treatments increase 18-fold, help reduce hospitalizations in NC

As the U.S medical system is overwhelmed with the surge in daily infections with the new coronavirus, more and more states started using the monoclonal antibody treatment. On August 4, Texas announced that the state needs nine additional mobile infusion centers to administer the monoclonal antibody treatment. The mobile centers would move across the state to help different areas and avoid hospitalizations. According to the Regeneron Company, the treatment reduces the risk of infection if administered as a protection measure. The cocktail is also beneficial after testing positive because it helps the immune system fight off the virus by blocking it from entering human cells.