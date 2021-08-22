Cancel
El Dorado County, CA

Sophomores participate in team bonding activities, junior class trip cancelled due to nearby fires

Cover picture for the articleThe Class of 2024 traveled to the Blackford campus on Thursday for their orientation, marking the first in-person gathering of the entire sophomore class. While both the sophomore and junior events were planned for this year, the junior whitewater rafting trip was cancelled due to the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County. The seniors also had a trip planned this year, as they didn’t get to participate last year, which was also cancelled.

