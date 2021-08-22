Houston’s Job Market Gaining Moment Despite Seasonal Losses In July
The Houston area shed 7,100 jobs in July, according to numbers released this morning by Workforce Solutions, the region’s workforce development agency. The largest loss of jobs occurred in the Government sector, mostly in the public education field as teachers and support staff entered their seasonal furlough. “Overall, this job report can be seen as positive,” said Workforce Solutions economist Parker Harvey. “Growth in both the Professional & Business Services and Manufacturing sectors set new records in July, which indicates oil and gas-related jobs are coming back as the price of oil rises.”thekatynews.com
