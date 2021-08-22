Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (8/22/21): Royals 9, Cubs 1 – Cubs Swept Again at Home
The Cubs continued their downward slide Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field. The Kansas City Royals plastered Chicago en route to a lopsided victory and series sweep. Alec Mills did not have it on Sunday and the Royals used a small ball attack to bury the Cubs in a big hole. KC only had two extra bass hits out of a total of 15, but they managed to score nine runs in the middle innings to put the game on ice.www.cubsinsider.com
