Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (8/22/21): Royals 9, Cubs 1 – Cubs Swept Again at Home

One of the biggest storylines in what was a memorable 2021 MLB Trade Deadline was Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story staying put and not being moved. Story is set to be a free agent after this season and will be one of the top players pursued on the open market. So seeing him stay put was a little shocking to some. But it could pay off in the long run for a team like the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs made the decision to sell off several valuable assets such as Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez. Now, as they enter a rebuild the team has the chance to land a piece that could accelerate the process and he’s currently at Wrigley Field this week.