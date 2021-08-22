Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (8/22/21): Royals 9, Cubs 1 – Cubs Swept Again at Home

By Sean Holland
cubsinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cubs continued their downward slide Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field. The Kansas City Royals plastered Chicago en route to a lopsided victory and series sweep. Alec Mills did not have it on Sunday and the Royals used a small ball attack to bury the Cubs in a big hole. KC only had two extra bass hits out of a total of 15, but they managed to score nine runs in the middle innings to put the game on ice.

www.cubsinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Alec Mills
Person
Matt Duffy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Cubs Score#Recap#Royals 9#Cubs 1#The Kansas City Royals#Kc#The Cubs Lost#Deck The Cubs#Marquee Sports Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jed Hoyer implies Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez are to blame for extension talks falling apart

The Chicago Cubs had one of MLB's busiest trade deadlines, moving franchise staples Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Báez to the Yankees, the Giants, and the Mets, respectively, last week as part of a rebuild. (The Cubs also traded reliever Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox.) All three of those individuals are scheduled to hit free agency this winter, which has inspired media members to ask Cubs president of operations Jed Hoyer why he couldn't get extensions done.
MLBchicitysports.com

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story hints he’d be interested in Chicago Cubs

One of the biggest storylines in what was a memorable 2021 MLB Trade Deadline was Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story staying put and not being moved. Story is set to be a free agent after this season and will be one of the top players pursued on the open market. So seeing him stay put was a little shocking to some. But it could pay off in the long run for a team like the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs made the decision to sell off several valuable assets such as Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez. Now, as they enter a rebuild the team has the chance to land a piece that could accelerate the process and he’s currently at Wrigley Field this week.
MLBbleachernation.com

Pre-Gamin’: Royals at Cubs (1:20 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

If you’ll allow me to be a grumpy pants for just one minute … Zach Davies isn’t a starter I’m particularly interested in seeing long-term (and the Cubs can no longer trade him), Michael Hermosillo isn’t in the lineup for some reason, and it would be better if the Cubs lost this game, considering that the Royals are right ahead of them in the reverse standings.
MLBAsbury Park Press

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs odds, picks and prediction

The Kansas City Royals (52-68) and Chicago Cubs (54-69) play the first game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field Friday, with a 2:20 p.m. ET first pitch. Let's analyze the lines around the Royals vs. Cubs odds with MLB picks and predictions. Royals RHP Brad Keller (7-12, 5.62 ERA)...
MLBdecaturradio.com

Cubs Swept By Marlins, Losing Streak At 11

The Cubs losing streak is now at eleven following a 4-1 defeat to the Marlins in Miami. Alec Mills dropped to 5-and-5 after giving up two-runs in five and two thirds. Chicago’s one run came on a Frank Schwindel home run in the sixth. The Cubs visit the Reds tonight.
MLBRoyals Review

Sunday Game Thread: Royals at Cubs

This was just over a year ago when the Royals went up against Alec Mills and the Cubs. For those who do not remember the trade that went down on February 8, 2017. The Royals traded pitcher Alec Mills for Donnie Dewees. Looking back, the Cubs clearly have “won” the...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Observations: Royals Hit 5 Home Runs, Take Series Opener

Observations: Royals outslug Cubs to take opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the Blue Angels flying around Wrigley Field, the Cubs and Royals made noise of their own on Friday, combining to hit six home runs. Kansas City hit five of those blasts, tied for most the Cubs...
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Royals win over Cubs Friday

CHICAGO (AP) — Salvador Perez hit two of Kansas City’s five home runs in the Royals’ 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Emmanuel Rivera hit his first career homer, and Andrew Benintendi and Cam Gallagher also connected. The Royals are last in the American League in home runs with 124.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Cubs woes at home continue in 6-2 loss to Royals

The Cubs rededicated a fully renovated Wrigley Field on Thursday, but the same sad season continued Friday. They finished a road trip by winning two in a row in Cincinnati. Back at home, they lost 6-2 to Kansas City, running their home losing streak to 11 straight, one off the franchise record set in 1994.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Royals 6, Cubs 2: Eleven home losses in a row

I will not miss Zach Davies when he’s gone from the Chicago Cubs. And make no mistake, he won’t be back in 2022. Every now and then Davies has a good outing, but he did not have one Friday. Four solo homers off him were more than enough for the Royals as they defeated the Cubs 6-2. It was the Cubs’ 11th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field, dating back to July 27, before the selloff. One more ties the franchise record, which was set in 1994.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Michael Hermosillo All Smiles as Childhood Cubs Dream Comes True

Michael Hermosillo grew up going to Cubs games, but he was told he’d probably never make it there as a player. The Ottowa, IL native was weighing a football scholarship to the University of Illinois against signing with the Angels as a 28th-round pick in the 2013 draft. Illini coach Tim Beckman all but made Hermosillo’s choice for him and gave the teenager the motivation he needed to realize his dreams.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Perez, Royals aim to extend Cubs’ home skid

Catcher Salvador Perez is enjoying a career year for the Kansas City Royals, who continue their three-game series against the host Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The 31-year-old hit two of the Royals’ season-high five homers in Friday’s 6-2 victory as Kansas City won for the fourth time in their last five games.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Royals aiming for sweep of reeling Cubs

The Kansas City Royals will go for a three-game sweep against the host Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City won the series opener 6-2 and followed with a 4-2 victory on Saturday. The Royals are looking for their first sweep since July 23-25 against the Detroit Tigers. Royals catcher...

Comments / 0

Community Policy