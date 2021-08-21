Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Andy Dalton will start Week 1 vs. the Rams

fantasypros.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Bears coach Matt Nagy reiterated that veteran QB Andy Dalton would start Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Dalton will officially start Week 1 of the regular season against the Rams. “We need to see him in the regular season,” said Nagy. Rookie QB Justin Fields, the Bears' first-round pick in 2021, is expected to take over in 2021. Dalton completed 11-of-17 passes for 146 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while Fields completed 9-of-19 passes for 80 yards and racked up 46 rushing yards in the team’s second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Despite Fields being the future, Nagy is committed to starting the “red rifle” for the time being. Dalton will have a chance to prove himself, but the Bears starting QB job eventually belongs to Fields. Dalton is mainly an option in deep two-QB/Superflex formats. Still, fantasy managers should be looking at Fields, who is a high upside QB2 and currently 21st among all quarterbacks in the latest expert consensus rankings.

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Twitter Rrb#The Buffalo Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Winners & Losers vs. Dolphins: Justin Fields, Andy Dalton, Jesse James & Alec Ogletree

The Chicago Bears beat the Miami Dolphins 20-13 in their NFL preseason opener on Saturday and Bears Now host Harrison Graham is here to take a look at some Bears winners and losers from the game. Justin Fields is the biggest winner of the Bears vs. Dolphins game as he had 2 touchdowns and no turnovers. Love Da Bears?! Subscribe for daily videos covering the latest Chicago Bears news, rumors & much more: https://www.youtube.com/BearsNow?sub_... Chicago Bears preseason games shouldn’t cause major overreactions but Justin Fields balled out against the Dolphins while current starting QB Andy Dalton was pretty average in his 2 series of work.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield stands up for...Andy Dalton?

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield isn’t shy about expressing his opinions. That’s one of the things Cleveland fans generally like about No. 6. His teammates certainly appreciate it, and what Mayfield stated about another team’s quarterback situation demonstrates why players gravitate to Mayfield. Mayfield took up in defense of Bears quarterback...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: This quarterback underwhelmed in Monday’s practice

After the Chicago Bears defeated the Miami Dolphins in their preseason opener on Saturday, it was back to business on Monday. The Bears took the practice field to continue what positives they came away with from their preseason victory. As usual, both quarterbacks were center stage. All eyes were on...
NFLSkySports

Andy Dalton still Chicago Bears' starting quarterback, says head coach Matt Nagy

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy tried to temper Justin Fields-mania on Monday, reiterating that veteran Andy Dalton remains the team's starting quarterback in Week One. Nagy's assertion came in the aftermath of Fields' performance Saturday in the Bears' opening pre-season win over Miami. Fields, the No 11 overall pick in this year's NFL draft, went 14-for-20 with 142 yards and a touchdown as well as rushing five times for 33 yards and a score.
NFLCBS Sports

Matt Nagy reiterates Andy Dalton will be Bears' Week 1 starter ahead of rookie Justin Fields

With each passing preseason game, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields wins over the fan base just a little bit more. Head coach Matt Nagy hasn't changed his mind about the quarterback situation, however, as he reiterated on Saturday afternoon that Andy Dalton will start in Week 1, saying, "we need to see him in the regular season," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Brandt debunks idea Bears can't start Justin Fields vs. Rams in Week 1

Justin Fields’ performance in the preseason has generated plenty of conversation around who should be the Bears’ starting quarterback — Fields or Andy Dalton. While Matt Nagy reiterated his stance that Dalton will be the starter come Week 1, it’s hard to deny that Fields looks like the better quarterback on the field and gives the Bears the best chance to win. More than that, Fields looks ready.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors On Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota + Sign Richard Sherman? | Q&A

Chicago Bears trade rumors pick up as the NFL regular season gets closer and they include RB Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton and Marcus Mariota. This Bears mailbag is brought to you by Magic Spoon! Magic Spoon cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears Could the Bears sign Richard Sherman given their need at cornerback? Get the latest injury update on Teven Jenkins and when Harrison Graham believes he may return to the field. Will Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney form one of the best Bears WR duos in franchise history?
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears camp notes: Andy Dalton still QB1 and the injury update

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy met the media on Monday morning before their training camp practice, and he addressed the question on everyone's mind; is Andy Dalton still the starting quarterback?. Nagy said their plan for rookie QB Justin Fields hasn’t changed, he’s still the number two with Dalton...
NFLchatsports.com

Andy Dalton still the QB1 for Chicago

This should come as no surprise, but Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy reiterated in his post game press conference that Andy Dalton will be his starting quarterback when the Bears head to Los Angeles to face the Rams on September 12 in the season opener. “We need to see...
NFLchatsports.com

One small step — if that — for Andy Dalton & Co.

Andy Dalton has learned to live with the notion he’s not the people’s choice — soothed by coach Matt Nagy’s edict that he’s the Bears’ starting quarterback no matter what happens in the preseason. But Saturday’s preseason opener against the Dolphins at Soldier Field seemed to show Dalton just how...
NFL101wkqx.com

Liar, liar, pants on fire: Andy Dalton claims he’ll be starting over Justin Fields

To quote Dr. Evil, “how about no.” Andy Dalton was talking to the press after training camp and he said, “Justin’s going to have his time, but right now is my time.” We have the utmost respect for Dalton, but step aside and let the Bears win some games for a change. We don’t want to be a part of the Andy Dalton Experience.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Andy Dalton still the starter, but changes coming for Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears and Matt Nagy cannot ignore what Justin Fields did versus the Miami Dolphins in the team’s first preseason game. The first-string offense struggled to get anything going, but Justin Fields made some things happen. Even with less than one minute left, Fields led the Chicago Bears down the field to set up a 53-yard field goal for Cairo Santos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy