Andy Dalton will start Week 1 vs. the Rams

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy reiterated that veteran QB Andy Dalton would start Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Dalton will officially start Week 1 of the regular season against the Rams. “We need to see him in the regular season,” said Nagy. Rookie QB Justin Fields, the Bears' first-round pick in 2021, is expected to take over in 2021. Dalton completed 11-of-17 passes for 146 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while Fields completed 9-of-19 passes for 80 yards and racked up 46 rushing yards in the team’s second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Despite Fields being the future, Nagy is committed to starting the “red rifle” for the time being. Dalton will have a chance to prove himself, but the Bears starting QB job eventually belongs to Fields. Dalton is mainly an option in deep two-QB/Superflex formats. Still, fantasy managers should be looking at Fields, who is a high upside QB2 and currently 21st among all quarterbacks in the latest expert consensus rankings.