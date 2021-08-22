Chargers vs 49ers Gameday Thread: “I am a Stick!”

Preseason week 2 is mostly over, but not for the Chargers. Tonight the Bolts will take the field for the second time this preseason and the second time at SoFi stadium. The staff announced earlier this week that Easton Stick is going to start vs. San Francisco. The full list of players who aren’t going to play today hasn’t been released yet but expect the same list of big name starters to miss the game, as well as possibly a few of the banged up players they’ve been taking their time with.