Pro Football Focus' Top Grades From Seahawks' 30-3 Loss to Broncos

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
SeahawkMaven
 5 days ago

For the second week in a row, the Seahawks put forth a lousy preseason performance with their 30-3 loss to the Broncos Saturday night.

In all fairness, this was to be expected as the team rested most of its starters and 27 players in all. On the flip side of that, Denver played most of its starters as it conducts a quarterback competition between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. So once it became official that the likes of Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf and others would not appear in this one, the results that followed came as one would expect.

Nevertheless, there were some positives to take away from an otherwise dreadful outing for the Seahawks at Lumen Field. Pro Football Focus has released their individual grades for the game, so let's go over a few of the more positive ones and see which Seahawks stood out.

Best overall offensive grade: T Jake Curhan - 85.0

Curhan played 26 snaps for the Seahawks at right tackle, posting run block and pass block grades of 87.6 and 80.9, respectively. He had some really strong reps in pass protection and had a nice block to clear the way for a first-down carry by running back Josh Johnson in the third quarter. The rookie out of Cal earned the largest signing bonus of Seattle's undrafted free agent class this May and showed why on Saturday night.

Best run grade: RB Josh Johnson - 71.6

While another player in his position group, DeeJay Dallas, had the better overall game, Johnson was Seattle's best threat on the ground against Denver. He had a couple noteworthy runs on his way to 30 total yards on nine carries, and added another seven yards through the air on an impressive catch-and-run out of the backfield.

Best receiving grade (by a receiver): WR John Ursua - 71.9

Before suffering his unfortunate knee injury, Ursua was having himself a night. He caught all three of his targets for 34 yards, serving as one of the Seahawks' few sources of offense in the first half. And despite missing most of the game, he finished tied with Cade Johnson as the team's leading receiver on the night.

Best overall defensive grade: DT Al Woods - 85.5

A week after being gashed for 158 yards and two touchdowns by the Raiders, the Seahawks' run defense bounced back in a big way against a talented group of Broncos running backs. Woods, playing in his first game since 2019, played a big part in that as the team limited Denver to just 63 yards on 31 carries. He made a pair of big goal-line stops and helped close off the trenches on 16 snaps, earning Seattle's best overall grade on defense.

Best pass rush grade: DL Jarrod Hewitt - 73.4

It was a good night for some of Seattle's UDFA signings. Hewitt got on the board with his first (unofficial) sack of his NFL career, violently bringing down Lock after going unblocked in the second quarter. That would be his lone pressure of the night, but PFF liked what he did in his six pass rushing snaps.

Best tackling grade: LB Jordyn Brooks - 80.1

Brooks had a rare hiccup in pass coverage in this game, but he made plays all over the field against the Broncos' No. 1 offense. At the end of the night, he stood atop Seattle's defense in tackles with seven combined.

Best coverage grade (by a defensive back): CB Tre Flowers - 78.0

Flowers was targeted just once on 13 pass coverage snaps, allowing a five-yard catch to Jerry Jeudy. However, the grab came on a crucial 3rd and 6 from the Seahawks' 30-yard line and the Broncos went on to score their second touchdown of the game on the drive. But for what it's worth, he wasn't targeted again.

