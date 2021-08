Dillon Peters was solid in his Pirates’ debut, but it wasn’t enough to keep them from losing 2-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at PNC Park. Peters (0-1) took the loss after being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis before the game. The 28-year-old left-hander gave up two runs (one earned) and five hits in 4 2/3 innings while striking out three, walking three and throwing 75 pitches.