Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 4 Review: Another Vanilla Outing

We can’t talk about the Season 8 premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine without first talking about everything else. Brooklyn Nine-Nine has never shied away from diving headfirst into heavy stuff in the past. Two of the show’s best episodes are centered around things that most other workplace comedies wouldn’t even think of even trying to approach: “Moo-Moo” (which found Sgt. Jeffords being a victim of racial profiling at the hands of another officer) and “Show Me Going” (which put Rosa in the middle of an active shooting situation and followed her coworkers as they tried to deal with the stress of not knowing whether she was safe). So in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, showrunners Dan Goor and Michael Schur did the unprecedented: completely scrapping everything they had written for the show’s upcoming eighth season and starting over. Shortly afterwards came the second big piece of news that hangs over the new season: Season 8 was going to be the end of the line.