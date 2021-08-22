Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 4 Review: Another Vanilla Outing
As happy as I am that Brooklyn Nine-Nine is back after its long hiatus, the new season serves as a constant painful reminder that its last legs. Aside from the poignant moments of certain characters whether if it's Charles Boyle's (Joe Lo Truglio) bout with mortality, Rosa Diaz's (Stephanie Beatriz) disenfranchisement with law enforcement, the deteriorating relationship between Capt. Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) and husband Kevin Cozner (Marc Even Jackson), or simply the fact the ONLY screen time we see of Dirk Blocker's Hitchcock is via video conference, it's just been more depressing than funny. So here's your spoiler alert for the fourth episode of Season 8, "Balancing".bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0