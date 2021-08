Let me do my best Stefon to describe last night’s game, AHEM:. Last night’s game had EVERYTHING. Freddy Peralta scared everyone by leaving the game early, the bullpen threw up zero after zero after zero, Avi Garcia hit a game-tying 9th inning home run after Omar Narvaez and Craig Counsell got ejected, Christian Yelich bunted for an RBI single with 2 outs in the 10th inning, Devin Williams locked it down for the win, there were screaming babies in Mozart wigs, Furbies, dogs and cats living together.