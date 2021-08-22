Cancel
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Settles Below $1.26 Level

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ripple price is facing the south as further downside may likely reach the critical support level at $1.00. XRP/USD is seen sliding below the 9-day moving average as the coin prepares to revisit the support level of $1.00 before it could start a new increase. After struggling to reach the $1.26 high, the Ripple price begins a slow and steady decline towards the south. Therefore, as the coin faces the bearish movement, it may target the key support at $1.00 as the price could move into a short-term bearish zone.

insidebitcoins.com

Comments / 0

