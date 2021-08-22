Cancel
Boston, MA

Boston’s Long Wharf Prepared For Potential Flooding At High Tide

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The threat of Tropical Storm Henri was enough to have businesses in Boston’s Long Wharf boarding up. The New England Aquarium and its MBTA station were closed on Sunday, with flood barriers surrounding it.

“We still have to wait for the high tide at 11, that really poses a problem for us sometimes because then you’re exposed to the wind, but other than that, not as bad as I thought,” said Justin Veiga at Boston Harbor Cruises.

Boston Harbor Cruises froze its fleet for the day.

And though the storm wasn’t as bad as initially anticipated, some waterfront businesses say the threat demonstrates a need for more city-wide proactive planning.

“Thankfully it looks like we were spared from the brunt of the storm which is good, but it also serves as a reminder that we really need to adopt a harbor-wide resiliency and there’s a sense of urgency behind it,” said Rick Musiol from the New England Aquarium. “Buildings can be resilient and that is great, however if neighborhoods are not, the water will find a way in and make some significant damage.”

A tree fell on a car in the Back Bay Sunday (Courtesy Photo)

Wind gusts across the city did do damage though. A large tree came down in Back Bay and landed on top of a car.

Another tree came down in the Boston Public Garden.

There were more than 300 delays and cancelations at Logan Airport due to the storm.

“So we were originally supposed to go from St. Louis to Boston and then the hurricane kind of derailed us and we ended up having to spend a night in Chicago,” said Noam Kahn, who had just landed at Logan.

#Boston Harbor#Cruises#Wharf#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#The New England Aquarium#Mbta
