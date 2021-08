There are only days to go now until Gamescom 2021 officially kicks off, so for this week's poll, we want to know: which publisher do you think will have the best showing?. Xbox, Bethesda, EA, and more have already confirmed for Gamescom, and we know it will kick off with a two-hour Opening Night Live showcase. Rumours about what we might see at this year's Gamescom are already flying around the internet, and for this week's poll, we want to know: which publisher do you think will have the best showing at this year's Gamescom? There are, in fact, so many attendees that we've shortened the list of options available a little — if you're not seeing your choice, go ahead and vote "other" and let us know about it in the comments!