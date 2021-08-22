Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners score 4 in 11th to earn 6-3 win over Astros

localsyr.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — A late rally on Sunday helped the Seattle Mariners leave Houston on a high note after two terrible games to start the series against the Astros. Ty France tied the game with a solo home run in the ninth inning and put the Mariners on top with an RBI single in the 11th before Kyle Seager belted a three-run homer in a 6-3 win.

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Matt Andriese
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Homer
Person
Michael Brantley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Ap#The Seattle Mariners#Trainer S Room Mariners#Mri#Triple A Sugar Land
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBHouston Chronicle

Framber Valdez unravels in Astros' loss to Padres

SAN DIEGO — Framber Valdez vacillates between dominant and dangerous. Emotion sometimes overtakes him and sends a start astray. The tendency marred his first two major league seasons, when Valdez flashed brilliance but could not avoid awful stretches of command or execution. The Astros hesitated to trust him because of it.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros Blow It. Lose in Extras to Mariners 6-3

Going into the eighth inning the Astros were holding a commanding 2-0 lead. Commanding? With a pair of shutdown relief specialists like Kendall Graveman and Ryan Pressley on hand and fresh to close the game, this one was in the bag. Graveman came into the game with 10 saves and...
MLBFOX Sports

Bregman scores winning run in 10th as Astros down KC 6-5

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman had two hits and an RBI in his first action in more than two months, and he scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a groundout by Jake Meyers to lift the Houston Astros to a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

France, Bauers rally Mariners in 9th for 5-3 win over A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners realize how much these sort of wins in late August can mean as they try to stay in the AL playoff race with the September stretch run approaching. Mariners 5, Athletics 3: Box score. Jake Bauers hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros suffer 11th-inning loss to Mariners in series finale

Blame for a blown lead can fall upon the three leverage relievers that faltered or a strike zone no one in the stadium could comprehend. Both deserve some derision, but the sobering fact from Sunday remains this: in the 10th inning of a tied game, the Seattle Mariners issued an intentional walk to load the bases for Carlos Correa with no outs.
MLBwearebreakingnews.com

Alvarez Pushes 4; Astros Crush Mariners 12-3

HOUSTON (AP) – Yordan Alvarez homered and produced four runs in the Houston Astros’ early attack off Yusei Kikuchi to crush the Seattle Mariners 12-3 on Friday night. Cuban Alvarez and Jake Meyers hit two-run homers off Kikuchi (7-7), who tied for the highest number of runs allowed in his life, with seven after just 2 2/3 innings.
MLBYardbarker

Salvador Perez’s grand slam caps off a come-from-behind 6-4 win over Mariners

Salvy does it again Baseball has a weird way of being completely unpredictable and predictable at the same time. So when Salvy stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the 6th inning, we all knew how unlikely a grand slam was, while at the same time, knowing just how likely it was. Lucky for us, baseball was predictable today. Salvador Perez’s 6th inning grand slam proved to be the game-winner, as the Royals overcame a 4-0 deficit to steal a baseball game from Seattle in a 6-4 win. It was a slow offensive start for both teams, but the Mariners made the most of a rough 1st inning from Royals starter Brad Keller. After a leadoff walk, Kyle Seager appeared to drive in the first run of the game with a double but Keller was bailed out by Michael Taylor’s arm, throwing out Mitch Haniger at the plate for the 2nd out. But some bad luck and the inability to find the strike zone would seize the day. An infield single and two more walks, including a bases-loaded walk to Jake Fraley, put the.
MLBTemple Daily Telegram

Bregman returns to Astros lineup, scores winning run in 6-5 victory

HOUSTON — Alex Bregman had two hits and an RBI in his first action in more than two months, and he scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a groundout by Jake Meyers to lift the Houston Astros to a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
MLBKVOE

Astros walk off with 6-5 win over Royals in 10 innings

The Houston Astros walked off with a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals in 10 innings Wednesday. Salvador Perez hit his 34th home run of the season to tie the game at 1 in the 4th inning. Whit Merrifield hit a grand slam in the 7th inning to give...
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Astros win over Royals Tuesday

HOUSTON (AP) — Luis Garcia pitched into the seventh inning and two relievers completed a four-hitter to lead the Houston Astros to a 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. Garcia struck out seven and scattered four hits across 6 2/3 sharp innings. Ryne Stanek got the next four outs before Kendall Graveman worked a perfect ninth.
MLBLJWORLD

Mariners avoid sweep with 4-3 win over Royals

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Sunday. Seager hit his career-high 31st homer in the seventh inning, lifting the Mariners to a 4-2 lead and...
MLBPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Astros rally late against former teammate, top Mariners 4-3

SEATTLE — Jake Meyers had the last of three singles as part of Houston’s eighth-inning rally against former teammate Joe Smith, scoring Kyle Tucker with the go-ahead run and sending the Astros over the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Monday night. Dylan Moore had a pinch-hit, two-run homer for Seattle in...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners win trade, vanquish Astros 4-0

The Mariners won the trade. Hyperbolic and reactionary? Perhaps. It’s incredibly difficult to assess trades generally, and particularly challenging to do so during the season in which they were carried out. Often times there are piles of money, long-term contracts, teenage hopefuls, and other such butterfly wing flaps standing in the way of a swift assessment.
MLBYakima Herald Republic

To cap trade drama, Seattle Mariners ride grand slam win over Houston Astros

SEATTLE — Given how many times the two teams would play after that surreal and emotional Tuesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park on July 26, it had to happen at some point this season. At some point, the two principals of that trade between American League West rivals that initially left...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Abraham Toro wins the trade for Mariners with grand slam off Astros

Abraham Toro proves the Seattle Mariners are victorious in the Kendall Graveman trade with the Houston Astros after one most glorious swing of the bat. Abraham Toro was the difference for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, as he took Kendall Graveman of the Houston Astros‘ offering deep into the night for a grand slam.

Comments / 0

Community Policy