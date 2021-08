Patrick Vieira wants his players to be more clinical after his tricky start to life at Crystal Palace continued with a 1-0 defeat at Watford in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.The Eagles dominated possession and created the better opportunities in the second-round tie, but forward Jean-Philippe Mateta was guilty of failing to make the most of three good chances before half-time.Christian Benteke replaced the Mainz loanee during the second period, but he was denied by Ben Foster with quarter of an hour left before Ashley Fletcher, on his full debut for the Hornets, provided the sucker-punch with a goal from...