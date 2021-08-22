Sorrento (SRNE) Lead Protein-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, DYAI-100, Elicits Strong Neutralizing Immune Responses in Vaccinated Animals Against SARS-CoV-2 and Variants

OPTIC (Oxford Protective T cell Immunology for COVID-19) Clinical Group,. PITCH (Protective Immunity T cells in Health Care Worker) Study Group,. The extent to which immune responses to natural infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and immunization with vaccines protect against variants of concern (VOC) is of increasing importance. Accordingly, here we analyse antibodies and T cells of a recently vaccinated, UK cohort, alongside those recovering from natural infection in early 2020. We show that neutralization of the VOC compared to a reference isolate of the original circulating lineage, B, is reduced: more profoundly against B.1.351 than for B.1.1.7, and in responses to infection or a single dose of vaccine than to a second dose of vaccine. Importantly, high magnitude T cell responses are generated after two vaccine doses, with the majority of the T cell response directed against epitopes that are conserved between the prototype isolate B and the VOC. Vaccination is required to generate high potency immune responses to protect against these and other emergent variants.