Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Alabama in the NFL: Falcons QB AJ McCarron Out for the Season with Torn ACL

By Harrison Holland
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 14 days ago

Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback AJ McCarron is sidelined for the entirety of the NFL season with a torn ACL, the team announced Sunday afternoon. An MRI diagnosed the injury.

The former Crimson Tide star suffered the injury Saturday night in a preseason game to Miami and will sit out all of the Falcons 2021 campaign after signing to Atlanta as a free agent in the offseason.

McCarron arrived to Atlanta and the NFC South as a seventh-year player after spending three years as a Cincinnati Bengal, one season as an Oakland Raider, and after playing the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Houston Texans.

Following his career at Alabama, the Mobile, Alabama native was drafted by Cincinnati in the fifth round with the 164th overall selection.

In six seasons in the NFL, he's started five games, four with the Bengals, including his lone playoff start in the wild card round of 2015, and one with the Texans.

The fifth-round draft pick posted career-bests in passing attempts, completions, yards, and touchdowns during his rookie campaign, accounting for 854 passing yards and six touchdowns, and 79 completions on 119 attempts.

McCarron was part of three national championship-winning teams while at Alabama, including two as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback, 2011 and 2012. Under coach Nick Saban at Alabama, his record as a starter was 35-2.

An All-American selection in 2013, he also won the Maxwell Award, given to the College Football Player of the Year, and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, awarded to the top underclassmen quarterback of college football, that same season.

McCarron was a team captain of the Crimson Tide and was the runner-up for the 2013 Heisman Trophy.

Comments / 0

BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
817
Followers
1K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Atlanta Falcons#Acl#Mri#The Nfc South#The Houston Texans#All American#The Crimson Tide#Heisman Trophy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Reportedly Worked Out Another Notable Quarterback

It appears Josh Rosen isn’t the only former first-round pick on the Atlanta Falcons’ radar this week. According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Falcons worked out Blake Bortles. He was released by the Green Bay Packers in late July. Bortles, 29, spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos...
NFLFanSided

Cardinals add former Falcons running back to their 2021 roster

The Arizona Cardinals have decided to sign running back Ito Smith, who spent the 2020 season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Things appear to be set at the top of the running back depth chart for the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2021 season. Chase Edmonds is expected...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Josh Rosen Has Officially Signed With Another NFL Team

After being released by the San Francisco 49ers last week, former first-round pick Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity. The Atlanta Falcons officially signed Rosen on Tuesday, adding him to the quarterback depth chart behind Matt Ryan. Undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks had been the only backup on the roster after A.J. McCarron suffered a season-ending knee injury last weekend.
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Signed Veteran Running Back

Just days after being released by the San Francisco 49ers, running back Wayne Gallman has caught on with another NFC team. Gallman signed with the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Atlanta released running back Qadree Ollison in a corresponding move. Gallman spent the last four seasons with the...
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLFanSided

Atlanta Falcons should reunite with Desmond Trufant

The Atlanta Falcons secondary is lacking both experience and talent and it certainly is a position group the team will attempt to improve throughout the season. One such improvement could be a reunion with a familiar face. Outside of the New England Patriots releasing Cam Newton perhaps the most surprising...
NFLPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Falcons HC Smith “Heartbroken” Over AJ McCarron Knee Injury

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Atlanta Falcons Saturday preseason matchup with the Miami Dolphins and will have an MRI Sunday to determine the seriousness of the injury. "I really feel for AJ McCarron," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith...
NFLThe State

McCarron (knee) out for season, Falcons in market for QB

Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron is done for the season after sustaining a knee injury in a preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins, putting Atlanta in the market for a quarterback to back up Matt Ryan. The team announced Sunday that an MRI showed a season-ending ACL injury to McCarron's right...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: Former Tide QB out for the season

For the first time in a long time, Alabama football is consistently putting quarterbacks in the NFL. Three Tide quarterbacks have been drafted over the past two years. Before that, the last quarterback to be drafted was AJ McCarron. While the young players are working on being the faces of their franchises, AJ McCarron’s season has been cut short.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Rumors: Falcons to Sign Josh Rosen to Contract After AJ McCarron's Injury

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly bringing in Josh Rosen to provide quarterback depth in the wake of AJ McCarron's torn ACL. Per ESPN's Jordan Schultz, the 2018 first-round pick will sign with Atlanta to compete for the backup job leading into the regular season. This article will be updated to...
NFLDerrick

Falcons looking for QB help after losing backup AJ McCarron

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons plan to sign a quarterback this week after losing backup AJ McCarron to a season-ending knee injury. The Falcons began working out free-agent quarterbacks after Monday's practice. Coach Arthur Smith said the team could audition more quarterbacks next week. Atlanta likely will look at final cuts from other teams before making a final decision on their quarterback depth chart for the regular season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy