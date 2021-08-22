In Defence of Max Sebald
There’s nothing in this country we love to do more than to tear down our heroes. And what better place to do it than in a book review?. I tend to shy away from writing book reviews because they tend to say much more about the reviewer than they ever do about the book itself. So keen is the reviewer to demonstrate that they know just as much, or usually far more, than the person who’s actually written the book, that they tend to be incredibly wearing and uninformative. Invariable the reviewer knows the author of the book, and therefor doesn’t always give an honest opinion.www.iaindale.com
