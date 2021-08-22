Members selected for the 2021-22 Merced County Civil Grand Jury
Merced Superior Court Judge Shelly Seymour is pleased to announce that a new panel of jurors has been selected to serve on the 2021-2022 Civil Grand Jury. The Civil Grand Jury investigates complaints regarding government agencies, including County and City government, special districts and school districts. They are responsible for issuing reports on its findings. Recommendations are not binding, but government agencies must respond in writing.mercedcountytimes.com
