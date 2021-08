The Chinese government’s regulator crackdown has extended well beyond the confines of Big Tech. The question remains … as to what end. And perhaps: where it all ends. With marquee names such as Ant Group, Tencent and a host of others, the goals — if that might be the word — seemed, and still seem, hinged on curbing at least some of the social reach of those companies. By tightening antitrust scrutiny on those companies, and by demanding that, for example, that Ant be held to stricter capital requirements, or that Didi be scrutinized over its data-related practices, seems at least an attempt to put guardrails around growth (particularly debt).