Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Homeowner, Renter Insurance Provider Accused of Storing Claimants’ Retina Scans

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLemonade, an AI-enabled provider of homeowners and renters insurance, was hit with a privacy class action Friday in New York Southern District Court over its alleged collection and use of biometric data. The suit, brought by Lowey Dannenberg, contends that Lemonade collects and stores biometric data including retina scans, voiceprints and face scans from customers who are required to upload videos during the claim submission process. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-07070, Pruden v. Lemonade, Inc. et al.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renters Insurance#Scans#Retina#Lemonade#Pruden V Lemonade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Related
flarecord.com

Business owner sues The Fresh Market over water leak, mold

TAMPA -- A couple are suing a store for a water leak and mold that allegedly resulted in their business being damaged and personal injuries from water and mold damage. Nikki Fraser and Anthony Leporino filed a complaint on July 8 in Hillsborough County Circuit Court against Flagship Studio Brands, LLC d/b/a/ Porte Noire, Wallace Enterprises, Inc. and The Fresh Market, Inc. for negligence and loss of consortium.
Law.com

Liberty Mutual, Other Insurers File RICO Suit Over Allegedly Fraudulent Medical Treatments

Amica Mutual Insurance; Liberty Mutual Insurance Group; and other insurers filed a RICO lawsuit against Spine & Health, 4 UR Recovery Therapy and other defendants Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by the Law Offices of Greig, Kennedy, Seifert and Fitzgibbons, accuses the defendants of conspiring to use fraudulent medical treatments to file claims that exploit Michigan’s no-fault laws. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-11879, Liberty Insurance Corporation et al v. 4 Transport Inc et al.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Home Depot Beats Worker Injury Suit Due to Attorney Email Snafu

Misdirected email led attorney to miss summary judgment motion. will escape an employee’s personal injury lawsuit because the plaintiff’s lawyer missed a key deadline due to an email mixup, the Fifth Circuit affirmed, citing the incident as a “cautionary tale.”. Kevin Rollins sued Home Depot for an on-the-job injury he...
Law.com

Software Company Shared Driver Records Without Consent, Proposed Class Action Claims

Vertafore Inc., a data and technology provider serving the insurance sector, was hit with a privacy class Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by DiCello Levitt Gutzler, accuses Vertafore of violating the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act by obtaining and distributing motor vehicle records from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles without obtaining prior consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:21-cv-81323, Demetros v. Vertafore, Inc.
Insurance Companiesliveinsurancenews.com

7 Steps To Filing An Auto Insurance Claim

While a car accident can occur in the blink of an eye, the aftermath of the incident can linger for weeks, months, or even years. After an accident, you may be left with vehicle damage, medical expenses, and other costs. Particularly if you’re able to prove auto negligence or the other party is at fault, you may be able to get compensation for these expenses; but to do so, you’ll need to see the insurance claims process through to completion.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Peloton Overcharged Members With False ‘Sales Tax,’ Suit Claims

Exercise equipment company Peloton overcharged thousands of members through purported state sales taxes that weren’t actually applicable in the members’ states, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed in New York. The lawsuit centers on digital goods Peloton provided to members, which the plaintiffs say aren’t taxable in their...
BusinessLaw.com

3M Brings Suit in EDNY Alleging That Company Allegedly Sold Counterfeit PPE

3M, the producer of Post-It notes and other consumer and industrial goods, sued IP Med Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court for allegedly selling counterfeit 3M personal protective equipment. The court action was brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani; and Greene Espel PLLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-04658, 3M Company v. IP Med Inc.
LawLaw.com

Breach-Of-Contract Lawsuit Withdrawn against Woodmen

Counsel at Kutak Rock on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Hull Barrett P.C. on behalf of Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center. The case is 1:21-cv-00128, Augusta Riverfront, LLC v. Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society.
LawLaw.com

McCarter Representing Milwaukee Tool in Patent Dispute

McCarter & English and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren filed a patent lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, One World Technologies and Techtronic Cordless GP. The suit targets Snow Joe LLC for alleged patent infringement relating to plaintiffs’ RYOBI-branded cordless power tools. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-16140, Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation et al. v. Snow Joe, LLC.
EconomyDaily Commercial

Around the House: Licensed contractor and permit offer homeowner protections

There are just some homeowners who do not want to follow the rules when it comes to construction projects; however, hiring a licensed contractor who permits the job is the basic rule of any construction project. The construction lien laws implemented by the State of Florida were done to protect the consumer, not the contractor.
snntv.com

Homeowners left scrambling for insurance coverage

SARASOTA - Sarasota property insurer's liquidation leaves 33,000 Florida customers scrambling for coverage. According to the Herald Tribune, thousands of other homeowners across Florida are in a bind after Sarasota-based Gulfstream Property & Casualty Insurance went into liquidation on July 28.The liquidation is forcing Gulfstream’s roughly 33,000 remaining Florida customers to shift carriers just as the hurricane season ramps up.
LawLaw.com

Residential Landowner’s Liability for Third-Party Criminal Acts

Landowners have a common-law duty to protect those who are lawfully on their premises from foreseeable criminal acts committed by third parties. Scurry v. New York City Hous. Auth., 193 A.D.3d 1, 5 (2d Dep’t 2021). This extends to tenants and their guests. Brathwaite v. New York City Hous. Auth., 92 A.D.3d 821, 823 (2d Dep’t 2012). Landowners only have to take minimal security measures from these reasonably foreseeable criminal acts. Maheshwari v. City of New York, 810 N.E.2d 894, 897 (2004). The landowner’s duty to protect from criminal acts does not make them insurers of the safety of those on their premises. Venetal v. City of New York, 21 A.D.3d 1087, 1088 (2d Dep’t 2005).
New Orleans, LAlouisianarecord.com

Woman sues Walmart for wrongful death

NEW ORLEANS -- Ashante Dominque Segue sued Walmart for wrongful death in June in Orleans Parish District Court. According to the complaint, on June 17, 2020, Gavan Amos walked into the walk-in freezer and slipped on a wet floor, fell on his buttocks, and felt a popping sensation to his right knee with associated pain and swelling, and fell back down when he tried to get up off of the ground.
House RentPost-Bulletin

Renters using COVID-19 to keep property manager out

Dear Dave: My husband and I have a rental property in South Carolina we want to sell. The current renters’ lease is up in December, but our property manager tells us the renters won’t let anyone in the home, not even just for photos to post online due to COVID-19. How do you think we should handle this situation?
BusinessPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Black Workers Detail Horrific Racial Abuse in $30M Suit Against Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz has been slapped with a $30 million lawsuit by three Black former employees who allege colleagues in a California facility subjected them to a barrage of racist slurs, notes and drawings on their lockers, according to Insider. The lawsuit alleges the brutal treatment, which included being called the n-word repeatedly and having notes placed on their lockers that read “Quit or die [n-word],” continued from 2012 to 2018. According to the suit, the workers attempted to confront management but were told to “keep their heads down” and allegedly retaliated against. A press release from their attorneys said the employees were eventually “forced” out of work and “illegally” fired.
Economycoastalbreezenews.com

attention home owners and rental property owners!!

“Handyman” Attention home owners and rental property owners!! I can save you money. Instead of replacing Items or buying new for your home or rental property, I will fix or repair most any item inside or out. I am Licensed, Registered and Insured Handyman in Florida and a local resident. Call Rich Stoller508-889-5901Affordable Handyman Service of Marco Islandwww.marcohandyman.com.
Lawlegalnewsline.com

Facebook should be held responsible for scammers on site, lawsuit says

SAN FRANCISCO (Legal Newsline) - Christopher Calise and Anastasia Groschen filed a federal class action complaint on August 11 in the Northern District of California against Facebook, Inc. for negligence, breach of contract and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing. According to the complaint, Christopher Calise...
House Renthamlethub.com

Need rental assistance? Check out these tenant assistance services

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a temporary order to stop evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, this federal eviction moratorium has been extended several times, and on August 3, the CDC extended it again for counties where COVID cases are rapidly spreading. But renters in counties where the order does not apply now face the possibility of eviction if they still owe back rent. And on top of that, scammers can take advantage of the panic caused by this situation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy