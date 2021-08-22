Homeowner, Renter Insurance Provider Accused of Storing Claimants’ Retina Scans
Lemonade, an AI-enabled provider of homeowners and renters insurance, was hit with a privacy class action Friday in New York Southern District Court over its alleged collection and use of biometric data. The suit, brought by Lowey Dannenberg, contends that Lemonade collects and stores biometric data including retina scans, voiceprints and face scans from customers who are required to upload videos during the claim submission process. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-07070, Pruden v. Lemonade, Inc. et al.www.law.com
Comments / 0