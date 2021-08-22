Barry Cook age 68 of Alexandria, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 21, 2021 at River Park Hospital in McMinnville. He was born April 3, 1953 to his parents, Jean Akin Cook and the late Buddy Cook. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pam Baker Cook. Barry was a member of the Upper Helton Baptist Church, retired from Federal Mogul, was currently working at Manheim and a farmer. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Teresa Cook of Alexandria; 5 children, Amanda Ruth Loring (Michael Weaver) of Washington, Troy (Julie) Cook of Dowelltown, Morgan Thaxton-Bain (Taylor) of McMinnville, Eddie Parrish (Kiersten Shuster) and Jacob Parrish both of Cookeville; 4 grandchildren, Dallas Cook, Alley-Beth Cook, Drew Cook and Kennedy Shuster; mother, Jean Cook of Alexandria; sister, Cynthia (Butch) Agee of Liberty; 2 nephews, Josh (January) Agee and Joey (Casey) Agee; 6 great-nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 3:PM Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with Bros. Jimmy Arms and Bryan Jones officiating and burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Monday 4:PM until 8:PM and Tuesday 10:AM until the time of the service at 3:PM. In addition to flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Upper Helton Baptist Church Building Fund or Salem Cemetery Fund, in memory of Barry. The funeral home lounge is closed at this time and no food or drinks are allowed in the funeral home. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.