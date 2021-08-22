Leonard W. Burger
Leonard W. Burger, 87 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice Saturday afternoon, August 21, 2021. He was born on October 10, 1933 in Beatrice to Fred and Lena (Niemeyer) Burger. He was a 1951 graduate of DeWitt High School and lived and farmed in the DeWitt area his entire life. Leonard and Joan Brolhorst were married on April 5, 1953. Leonard served his country in the United States Army from September 21, 1953 until September 16, 1955 and then was in the Nebraska Army National Guard for 14 years. He was a member of the First Trinity Lutheran Church near Beatrice and he had been an elder, on the elder board, held various offices and served of various committees, and had been the Congregational Representative for two synodical conventions. He was a former member of the DeWitt American Legion and was a current member of the Bitting-Norman Post #27, American Legion in Beatrice; and a member of the NRA and the NFO (National Farming Organization). Leonard enjoyed polka dancing, bowling, playing cards, and more recently enjoyed restoring antique tractors.southeast.newschannelnebraska.com
