Afghan mother delivered baby on US evacuation flight

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust after a U.S. military C-17 evacuation flight landed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Saturday, a pregnant Afghan evacuee who was aboard the flight gave birth. In a post to Twitter on Sunday the U.S. Air Mobility Command wrote that the woman went into labor while still on the transport aircraft as it was in its second leg of the journey fleeing Afghanistan.

