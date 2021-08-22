Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'The Chair' Isn't a Satire

By John Warner
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

There seems to be a widespread perception that new Netflix series The Chair starring Sandra Oh is a satire of academia. It is not, or if it is, it’s a bad one, which is why I don’t think we should be calling it a satire. Don’t get me wrong, it’s...

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Duplass
Person
Holland Taylor
Person
Slim Pickens
Person
Nana Mensah
Person
Bob Balaban
Person
David Morse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chair#Pembroke College#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Celebritiestvinsider.com

Roush Review: Sandra Oh Occupies a Wobbly Academic ‘Chair’

She has survived psycho assassins on Killing Eve, but that’s almost child’s play compared with what Sandra Oh endures among the backstabbing academics and a generation of too-easily-triggered college students in The Chair, Netflix’s very broad satire of higher education’s lowering standards. Pride goeth before a pratfall for Oh as...
EducationSlate

A Chair Reviews The Chair

It’s a little embarrassing how desperately we academics have publicly displayed our eagerness for the new Netflix series The Chair, starring Sandra Oh as a professor and chair of an Ivy League–ish English department at the fictitious Pembroke University. Ever since the streamer rolled out a faux news story from the Pembroke Daily announcing professor Ji-Yoon Kim’s appointment as the English department’s “first female—and POC—Chair” in the school’s 179-year history, academic Twitter has been abuzz with speculation about everything from the show’s potential verisimilitude to the outfits Oh’s character might don as a fortysomething scholar who specializes in Emily Dickinson. The earliest trailers even spawned memes where scholars scrutinized the faculty offices on the show. Actual professors focused on the abundance of modernist art and wood paneling that rarely adorn faculty offices—if we’re even lucky enough to have them—in real life.
TV & VideosThe Ringer

The Harvard PhD Turned Screenwriter Behind Netflix’s Hit ‘The Chair’

The Chair is not a documentary. Anyone who has so much as set foot in a quadrangle could tell you that professors are lucky if their offices have windows, let alone the wood paneling or ample square footage of the rooms at Pembroke University. Nor do academic colleagues tend to have the live-wire chemistry of Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass, the stars who play two scholars caught in the crosshairs of campus controversy and institutional change. The six-episode Netflix series fits into a proud tradition of campus fiction, from Lucky Jim to Changing Places, and The Chair’s Pembroke—not to be confused with the University of North Carolina satellite or Brown’s erstwhile women’s college—is fictional in more ways than one.
TV & VideosInside Higher Ed

Binge-Watching ‘The Chair’

I don’t binge-watch very often, but the new Netflix series The Chair seemed worth an exception. The cast is terrific. Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass inhabit their roles perfectly, and I have to give kudos for casting David Morse as the dean, even though his role is badly underwritten. He has been consistently excellent for decades, and I honestly don’t know why he isn’t a bigger star.
Nashville, TNsolzyatthemovies.com

Nashville: Robert Altman’s Epic Musical Satire

Robert Altman’s Oscar-nominated epic musical satire, Nashville, is among the recent films to join the Paramount Presents line. The film is the 24th title to join the Blu-ray line following a new remaster from a 4K scan. Appropriately enough, this film follows some 24 different characters over 5 days in the Tennessee capital prior to a concert. With so many characters, it also means numerous storylines. To put it so simply, there is a lot going on in this film. I’ll forgive you if you can’t keep up with the plot especially with a run time shy of three hours. Nashville contains over an hour’s worth of music–the city’s country musicians did not take kindly to it at the time. Anyway, I’m not going to rehash the film’s plot here because I cannot stress enough just how much is going on.
TV & Videoshollywoodintoto.com

‘The Chair’ Won’t Take a Side on Common Sense Issues

“The Chair,” a new, six-episode Netflix series about a fictional liberal arts university, touches on all the main hot-button issues of the day. Overall there is much to appreciate about the show. My main criticism, however, is that in addressing everything it tries to cover too much within six, 30-minute episodes.
TV Seriestheyoungfolks.com

‘The Chair’ review: Sandra Oh is perfect in this imperfect Netflix series

While most shows set on a college campus usually focus on the students, Netflix’s The Chair flips the script by allowing viewers to see what happens behind the scenes with the professors. The series delivers humor right from the start. Set against a prestigious university backdrop, the series immediately introduces...
TV SeriesMiami Herald

Review: On Netflix, ‘The Chair’ and Sandra Oh offer a tricky seminar in academic cancel culture

Satire is everywhere and nowhere right now. It’s the thing so many series and movies tiptoe near, without getting their hands and stories around. “The White Lotus” isn’t really satire; it’s a methodical dark comedy doling out one or two character traits per character, operating with the mechanics of a whodunit and a whogotkilled full of tidy reversals of fortune. The new “Candyman,” of all things, actually sneaks in more stealth satire in its tone and details than “The White Lotus,” in its depiction of a soul-sucking contemporary art scene and one Black couple’s unfortunate career paths within it. (No wonder the horror audience is likely to reject it wholesale.)
Books & Literaturelareviewofbooks.org

The Monumental Unsaid: A Conversation with Rachel Yoder

I HAVE BEEN WAITING for a book like Nightbitch since giving birth to my first child nearly nine years ago. Motherhood made me feel simultaneously bursting with corporeal power and tightly contained in a box that didn’t allow for my pre-maternal humanity. While my mind was pulsating with joy and terror and chaos and fear, the rest of the world took pictures and told me to enjoy every sweet little moment. When I felt desperate or overwhelmed, as if my skin couldn’t contain me, people nodded with kind sympathy and told me that “the baby blues” were tough. Early motherhood felt, for me, like a crazy-making, gaslighting scam. And Nightbitch exposes and speaks to that scam in a deliciously satisfying way.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheConversationAU

New Netflix drama The Chair is honest and funny, but it still romanticises modern university life

The central theme of new Netflix drama The Chair is timely and gets a lot right about racial politics in modern American academia. Smart, incisive, nicely written and acted, it’s a genuinely rewarding binge watch. As senior academic women ourselves, we were excited to see how aspects of our own professional lives might be reflected in the show, and we could relate to much of it. In particular, the deft commentary on the increasing commercialisation of academic life resonates strongly. The drama revolves around Ji-Yoon Kim (played by Sandra Oh) who has just been appointed chair of a stuffy academic English department...
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

​‘Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed’ review: The Netflix documentary pulls back the curtain on the business behind the beloved public television painter of landscapes

Bob Ross died in 1995, which means there haven’t been new episodes of his show, “The Joy of Painting,” in more than 25 years. And yet his celebrity might be bigger than ever. On Amazon, you can buy Bob Ross cupcake wrappers printed with his smiling face. The product includes this promotional fodder: “We suggest attempting to style your cupcake topper icing to look like a Bob Ross Afro. Color with food coloring to match his brown hair color.”
TV SeriesRottentomatoes.com

Dexter: New Blood's Michael C. Hall and Showtime President Admit Original Series Didn't Stick the Landing

The networks continued their big Television Critics Association (TCA) presentations this week, with Showtime making the biggest splash thanks to new details on its Dexter reboot, New Blood, and some frank admissions about how the original series ended. Not to be outdone, ABC made news with an historic first for Dancing with the Stars. Plus there are tons of new trailers – including a look at the second season of Apple TV+’s The Morning Sow – and big casting news, including LaKeith Stanfield’s return to scary stories as the lead of the adaptation of hit thriller novel, The Changeling. Check out all the week’s biggest stories below.
Moviesgoombastomp.com

William Friedkin’s Bug is a ferocious, satirical character piece

Years ago, a rather controversial and divisive pitch-black comedy/murderous drama called Killer Joe rocked the Kasbah in critical terms, sharing the adulation of some and the damnation of others. It was grimy, grotty and often deliberately gratuitous (to the point that its most shocking scene earned a subtle nod on its DVD cover) and did a number of things apart from splitting a bemused audience right up the middle.
MoviesL.A. Weekly

New Documentary Explores The Meaning of Hilter

In 1985, Don DeLillo’s classic novel White Noise centered on a vexed college professor who had pioneered the field of Hitler Studies. It read like satire, but it wasn’t, really. Sebastian Haffner’s book The Meaning of Hitler had been in print for a decade already, and the fecund realm of reflective study has been expanding ever since. This corpus may propagate infinitely, for the simple reason that there’s no final “understanding” of Hitler as a personality or as cultural signifier, and no real way to reduce the Holocaust to any sort of morally graspable interpretation. He and it will always seem incomprehensible to us, and by “us” I don’t mean the many, many millions of Americans who identify as white supremacists/separatists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy