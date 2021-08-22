'The Chair' Isn't a Satire

Robert Altman’s Oscar-nominated epic musical satire, Nashville, is among the recent films to join the Paramount Presents line. The film is the 24th title to join the Blu-ray line following a new remaster from a 4K scan. Appropriately enough, this film follows some 24 different characters over 5 days in the Tennessee capital prior to a concert. With so many characters, it also means numerous storylines. To put it so simply, there is a lot going on in this film. I’ll forgive you if you can’t keep up with the plot especially with a run time shy of three hours. Nashville contains over an hour’s worth of music–the city’s country musicians did not take kindly to it at the time. Anyway, I’m not going to rehash the film’s plot here because I cannot stress enough just how much is going on.