Barty, Zverev Notch Efficient Wins in Cincinnati Finals

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON, Ohio (AP) — Ash Barty bounced back from a disappointing loss at the Tokyo Olympics. Gold medalist Alexander Zverev carried over his momentum from Tokyo. Both are in fine form heading into the U.S. Open, which begins a week from Monday in New York. The top-ranked Barty won her...

