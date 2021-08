Nice were ordered to play their next home game behind closed doors on Wednesday while a member of Marseille's backroom staff was suspended following the mayhem at a French Ligue 1 game between the two teams last weekend. The French league (PFL) told Nice that spectators will be banned from Saturday's game against Bordeaux at Allianz Riviera as punishment following the pitch invasion and mass brawl amongst fans, players and staff. Marseille's physical trainer Pablo Fernandez was suspended "from all official duties" as a precaution after being accused of hitting a supporter. Last Saturday's game was halted after 75 minutes when Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet threw a bottle, which had been aimed at him, back into the Nice end of the stadium.