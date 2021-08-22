Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Loved from Merseyside to Tyneside: Terry McDermott will be backed all the way in dementia battle with diagnosis a reminder of cherished memories from a life of silverware and laughter

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry McDermott was at Anfield on Saturday and, the weekend before, St James’ Park. Those supporters of Liverpool and Newcastle who waved, hollered, smiled and sang towards him knew nothing of his dementia diagnosis. He does not, then, need tributes such as this to know just how loved and respected...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcdermott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merseyside#Tyneside#Uk#Anfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dementia
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
U.K.chatsports.com

Liverpool legend Terry McDermott becomes the latest football great to be diagnosed with dementia... with tragic news coming just days after Manchester United icon Denis Law confirmed he has brain disease

Liverpool legend Terry McDermott has been diagnosed with dementia, making him the latest former footballer to have announced they have the brain disease. McDermott, 69, made 329 appearances for the club in total between 1974 and 1982, and also earned 23 England caps. It has been confirmed that the former...
SportsThe Guardian

Liverpool great Terry McDermott diagnosed with dementia

The former Liverpool favourite Terry McDermott has pledged to “battle” after being diagnosed with dementia. The 69-year-old announced the news on Liverpool’s official website that he is in the early stages of Lewy body dementia. Signed by Bob Paisley, McDermott made 329 appearances and scored 81 goals for Liverpool between...
Sportschatsports.com

Terry McDermott's message to Liverpool supporters

Liverpool legend Terry McDermott has confirmed he has been diagnosed with dementia. The 69-year-old, who made 329 appearances and scored 81 goals for the Reds between 1974 and 1982, has announced he is in the early stages of Lewy Body dementia following hospital tests. McDermott said: “I’ve got to get...
Women's HealthPosted by
Tyla

'Infertile' Mum With Miracle Twins Falls Pregnant Again

A mum who spent 10 years trying to conceive has fallen pregnant again after welcoming her twins nearly two years ago. Aliya Rashid-Taylor, 39, from London, suffered a life-threatening bleed during a caesarean section - explaining she almost died bringing her twins into the world - but is now pregnant again with another miracle baby.
Diseases & TreatmentsSB Nation

Former Manchester City Star Law Diagnosed With Dementia

Former Manchester City star Denis Law has been diagnosed with dementia, it was announced today. The 81-year-old former striker has revealed he is suffering from Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia. “This will not be an easy journey especially for the people who love you the most,” said the former Scottish international....
HealthBBC

Dementia and the power of sporting memories

Every sports fan will cherish memories of the great triumphs and dramas in following their team. Perhaps it was the time they won the cup, the iconic player who inspired their youth, or the adrenaline of a last minute point or goal that clinched victory or survival. For people who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy